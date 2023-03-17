Toronto FC will face Inter Miami for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Toronto FC will play against Inter Miami in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

Interesting duel will take place in the MLS Eastern Conference between two teams fighting for different goals. On the side of the locals, Toronto FC, they seek to reach the postseason positions and also their first victory in the championship, where they have 2 draws and one loss.

It will not be an easy game as their rivals will be Inter Miami, one of the teams with the best start to the season. They were two victories in a row, but in Matchday 3 they had their first setback when they lost 1-0 against New York FC. The Florida team will seek to get closer to the leaders Atlanta United and Nashville SC and for this nothing better than a victory.

When will Toronto FC vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 MLS between Toronto FC and Inter Miami at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada will be played this Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami

This 2023 MLS game between Toronto FC and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.

