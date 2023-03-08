In the Round of 16 at the Champions League, PSG visit Bayern. Read here to check out what happens if the second leg ends in a tie.

What happens if Bayern and PSG tie in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16?

Bayern and PSG face off in a blockbuster matchup at Munich. The German squad are favorites to win the Champions League after a perfect group stage of six wins against rivals such as Inter, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. Julian Nagelmann's roster is just stellar with names such as Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich or Leon Goretzka.

Meanwhile, PSG are on their never ending story. Conquer the Champions League for the first time in club history. That's why Lionel Messi came to Paris joining forces with Kylian Mbappe. Though Neymar is out due to injury, PSG are built to finally succeed in the tournament.

Now, in a very long awaited game, Bayern Munich and PSG clash in the second leg of the Round of 16 at the Champions League.

If Bayern Munich and PSG tie in the second leg of the Round of 16 at the Champions League, the German club would advance to the quarterfinals. After the 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes in Paris during the first leg, any tie gives Bayern a ticket to the last eight.

With a 1-0 advantage in the aggregate score, a tie at home would be enough for Bayern Munich against PSG. 0-0, 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4. It doesn't matter. A draw in the second leg officially eliminates Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and company.

However, if we talk about a tie in the aggregate score, the story is different. For that to happen, first PSG would need to win by one goal in the second leg. 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4. If the aggregate score ends in a tie, the series go to extra time and, if needed, a penalty shoot-out. Away goals are no longer a tiebreaker in the Champions League.

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of the 2022-2023 Champions League will be held on March 17th. Bayern Munich or PSG could join already qualified teams such as Benfica and Chelsea. In that draw, there will be no country restrictions so any rival and matchup is possible.