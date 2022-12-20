Manchester City will face Liverpool in what will be the round of 16 2022/2023 Carabao Cup. Here we will tell you what would happen if the result of this game is a draw.

Activity returns to the main European competitions, and one of those that restart is the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup, which will have several round of 16 games this week. And one of those games will be of enormous interest since Manchester City and Liverpool. Here we will tell you what happens if the game ends in a draw. Remember that you can see this game in Canada on DAZN.

It will be a very interesting duel with two teams that in recent seasons have provided real shows every time they faced each other. The return to activity just a few days after the end of the World Cup has meant that these teams do not have some of their best players, but that does not mean that the game will not be interesting.

On the one hand, Manchester City are second in the Premier League standings and will undoubtedly fight for a new title in that competition. They are undoubtedly candidates to win all the competitions they play. Liverpool had a not entirely good start in the PL, however they have a favorable history: the last time they played, they were defeated.

What happens if there is a tie?

In the event that the game ends in a draw after the regulation 90 minutes, the winner (and therefore the team that will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup) must be determined through penalties. In this case, there are no extra times as there are in other competitions.

