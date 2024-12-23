NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may get back a key weapon for Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a key matchup next Wednesday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. Mike Tomlin‘s team comes into the game on a two-game losing streak and could have an important player back for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Facing a serious contender to win the Super Bowl again will be a tough test for the Steelers, who continue to lead the AFC North, but could lose that spot if they suffer another defeat. The Baltimore Ravens also have a 10-5 record and will be waiting to see what happens on Wednesday night at Acrisure Stadium.

At the moment, doubts are hanging over Russell Wilson after his fumble in the second quarter of the loss to the Ravens, so it will be important to define if the Steelers quarterback will be able to count on a key weapon to try to defeat the Chiefs. The situation is minute by minute.

Who is Wilson’s key teammate who could return to the Steelers?

The key weapon for Wilson who could return to the field when the Steelers face the Chiefs is none other than wide receiver George Pickens. The 23-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury and returned to full practice on Monday.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pickens will likely be able to play against the Kansas City franchise on Wednesday. The Steelers’ medical staff, along with Mike Tomlin‘s approval, will determine if the wide receiver will be eligible to play or if he will start. In the current campaign, the former Georgia Bulldogs player contributed three touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 850 yards, being a key weapon in the offense this season, especially as a target for Wilson.

Pickens answered if he has a chance to play against Chiefs

“I feel good, but who makes the decision is the coaches and the doctors. So just whatever they tell me to do I’m doing. Whenever you guys find out is when I’ll find out,” Pickens explained to ESPN about his chances of returning to the field for the Steelers after three weeks.