Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Detroit Pistons in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a three-game winning streak that has propelled them to sixth place in the standings, securing the final direct playoff spot. With a 16-12 record, LeBron James and company are determined to keep the momentum going as they chase their 17th win of the season.

Their next challenge comes against the Detroit Pistons, who, after struggling in recent years, appear poised to make a push for the postseason in 2024-2025. Currently sitting at 12-17 and in 10th place—just on the edge of the Play-In Tournament—the Pistons know a loss could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers face Detroit Pistons this Monday, December 23, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass Channel 3, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit – BSD.