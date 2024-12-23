NCAAF News: Will Howard drops cold-blooded statement after Ohio State's win vs Tennessee

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17, eliminating the Vols from the College Football Playoffs. Much talk had taken place between both schools ahead of the matchup, setting the tune for a heated game. After the dominant victory at The Horseshoe, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard posted on social media, sending a very strong statement to Tennessee.

Will Howard has become one of the biggest trash-talkers in the country. The star QB in Columbus is not afraid to taunt opponents, and so far he’s been able to walk the talk (except for The Game against Michigan). When Ohio State defeated Indiana, earlier on the season, Howard mocked the Hoosiers by ‘putting out a cigarette’.

Leading up to the Tennessee-Ohio State matchup, almost everyone in the NCAA shared their opinions on the SEC and Big Ten Conferences, debating which was superior. The Buckeyes, however, delivered a dominant performance at home, handing the Vols a resounding defeat. Howard didn’t let the chatter go unnoticed, delivering a blunt statement through a social media post.

“When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers,” Will Howard posted, along with pictures of the Buckeyes-Volunteers game. “Tell them Winter came for the Volunteers. See y’all in Pasadena.”

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Howard’s impersonation of Arya Stark’s cold-blooded speech from Game of Thrones put a definitive full stop to the recent heated rivalry between the Buckeyes and Vols. It served as a fitting, cinematic ending to one of the most anticipated matchups in college football this season.

Moving on

With their big win over Tennessee, the Buckeyes sent the Volunteers packing back to Knoxville. As for Ryan Day’s squad, Ohio State advanced to the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, where they will face the No. 1 Oregon Ducks on New Year’s Day for a spot in the semifinal.

Oregon and Ohio State will meet again after their nail-biter classic earlier this season. The Buckeyes are hungry for revenge after the narrow 32-31 defeat during their visit to Eugene. Will Howard played, arguably, his best game of the year against Oregon. He finished the night with 28 completions for 326 yards and 2 touchdown passes.

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third quarter in the Playoff First Round Game at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Howard warns the Ducks

Day and the Buckeyes offense are hoping for a similar outing when both schools clash in Pasadena. Moreover, Howard is ecstatic for the chance to face Oregon and earn a shot at redemption on a bigger stage.

“Yeah, I’m excited, man,” Howard stated. “It’s going to be a heck of an opportunity for all of us. We’ve all been looking forward to this one and for another crack at [those] guys. The way that last one ended doesn’t sit right with me. It still bugs me.”

It’s going to be a spectacle for sure. It doesn’t get any bigger than a New Year’s Day matchup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Big Ten powerhouses will clash, with only one emerging to head to the CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, where they’ll face the winner of the Texas-Arizona State game.