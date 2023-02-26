In the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup final, Manchester United play against Newcastle. Read here to check out what happens if the game ends in a tie.

Manchester United want to be a contender again and Erik ten Hag seems to be the answer. Who is the only team in the United Kingdom alive in four major competitions? The Red Devils with chances at the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

The last official title for Newcastle was the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, but that trophy came in a really awkward manner. The 11 clubs which surpassed the third round of the tournament were proclaimed champions. However, because Newcastle went farthest in the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), the trophy was awarded to them. That's why they consider to have a 55-year drought.

So, Manchester United and Newcastle face off in a very long awaited matchup at Wembley for the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup final. Read here to check out what happens if the game for the title ends in a tie.

Carabao Cup final: What happens if Manchester United and Newcastle tie?

If Manchester United and Newcastle tie in the Carabao Cup final, then the game will go to extra time. With an even score, two periods of 15 minutes will have to be played. If the tie remains after the extra time, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winner. There's no other possible tiebreaker.

For Manchester United, it will be their sixth Carabao Cup/EFL Cup trophy in history and their first title since the 2016-2017 season when they won the UEFA Europa League, the Community Shield and also the Carabao Cup with Jose Mourinho as coach. So far, it's a six-year drought for the Red Devils.

As we've said, the last official title for Newcastle was the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup. However, especially at the local level, the wait has been even longer: Premier League (1926-1927), FA Cup (1954-1955) and Texaco Cup (1974-1975).