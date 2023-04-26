For the first time in years, Arsenal are challenging for a Premier League title. Of course, the Gunners are excited about it since they haven't won the league in a long time.

After years of misery, Arsenal are believing again. The Gunners have been flying in the 2022-23 season, doing much better than predicted as they head into the final stretch as serious candidates to win the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta has slowly turned the club around since taking over in December 2019. When the Gunners were stuck in an identity crisis, the Spanish manager left Pep Guardiola's staff at Man City to restore pride in north London.

It hasn't been easy, but Arsenal are finally giving fans reasons for optimism. Even if they still have work to do, no one can blame the Gooners for being hopeful after years without seeing their team win the league.

How long it's been since Arsenal won the Premier League?

Arsenal haven't won the Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, when they finished atop the league standings undefeated. That legendary side coached by Arsene Wenger is remembered as "The Invincibles", and remains the only team in league history to win the title without losing a single game.

Needless to say, those days are far behind them. Though they managed to become title contenders again, Arsenal are nowhere near the unbeatable force that lifted that golden trophy.

But to be fair, not even the most optimistic thought Arteta's team would challenge for the title this season. It would certainly be heartbreaking for the Gunners to spend another year without winning the league, but at least they're finally getting close to where they belong. Besides, most of these players still have a bright future ahead of them.