Finally, after three long years, Barcelona are on the verge of clinching the La Liga title. As of right now, the most pressing issue is when, precisely, they will be crowned winners for the 27th time in their history.

Only three of Barca's 32 games have ended in defeat, and they have allowed just 11 goals all season, which is 19 less than second-placed Real Madrid. With eight games remaining, the Camp Nou outfit currently has an 11-point lead over their arch-rivals in the standings.

The Blaugrana are very close to capturing the 2022-23 Spanish league championship despite having another dismal season in European tournaments. No doubt some calculations are being made in their locker room, despite manager Xavi Hernandez's reluctance to overstate his team's chances.

How many wins do Barcelona need to officially become 2022-23 La Liga winners?

If Barcelona win their next match against Osasuna on May 2, they will have clinched the championship mathematically. This would need Barcelona to triumph in their next matchups against Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and Osasuna, while also needing Real Madrid to lose their next two games by a total of four points.

If Barcelona were to win their next five matches by a combined score of 16 points, Los Blancos would have no chance of catching up to them in the standings. Meanwhile, assuming both teams maintain their current winning streaks through the rest of the season, Barcelona would clinch the title at home against Real Sociedad on May 21.

Xavi's players would need 90 points to ensure themselves the championship, while Carlo Ancelotti's side may finish with a maximum of 89 points if they win all of their games. An interesting fact is that since Barcelona's 2017-18 season, no team has scored 90 points in a season.