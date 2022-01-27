The Atalanta striker is set to miss out on Colombia’s games for the January/February round of Conmebol World Cup qualifications. Find out why.

Colombia is set to take on Peru and then Argentina in two critical qualifiers for Los Cafeteros. Colombia is in third place of the standings with a strange 3-3-8 record, they have not scored a goal in 5 qualifying matches, but still managed to tie 4 of the 5.

Now Reinaldo Rueda prepares his troops to take on Peru, who are also looking to get into qualification positions and Argentina, who is without Lionel Messi but has a strong offense. Colombia will have to do it without one of their top players, 30-year-old striker Duvan Zapata.

Duvan Zapata was not called into the squad because the Atalanta striker is recovering from injury suffered in the last game of 2021 for his club. Zapata is also the center of transfer rumors to a move to Newcastle United.

Status of Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata is reported to have taken in “a private concert” while he is recovering from his muscle injury. Zapata uploaded an Instagram story of him signing a song while still in Italy.

Zapata has 9 goals in 16 games in Serie A this season and has a total of 4 goals in 34 games for Colombia. Colombia did manage to break their scoring drought against Honduras in a 2-1 friendly win to start the year.