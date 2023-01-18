The Argentine manager of River Plate fame was “a last minute” addition to the match to coach the All-Star squad.

Marcelo Gallardo’s presence in the friendly match between the Riyadh All-Star XI and PSG was an unexpected one. Originally this game was supposed to take place a year ago but was moved for the following season due to scheduling conflicts, and while all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, the presence of the former Nacional of Uruguay and River Plate manager is an unexpected bonus.

Gallardo replaced Arsène Wenger as the manager for the game and he was announced by Turki Al Sheikh, Minister and the current Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia. Gallardo was also a PSG player back in 2006/2007 prior to his move to DC United of MLS.

Gallardo will coach a former player, Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez, and will also have under his command the Brazilians Luiz Gustavo, Talisca and Matheus Pereira, Peruvian André Carrillo and Moussa Marega from Mali. Here is a brief review of the career of Marcelo Gallardo.

Who is Marcelo Gallardo?

Marcelo Gallardo was a creative midfielder who played for River Plate in Argentina, Monaco and PSG in France, DC United in MLS, and later ended his career at Nacional of Uruguay. Gallardo had a decorated career scoring 102 goals in 494 games and winning at least one title for every team he ever played for.

Gallardo was also capped 44 times for Argentina playing in the 1998 and 2002 World Cup’s for the Albiceleste.

After he retired in 2010, Gallardo took up coaching winning a Uruguayan championship with Nacional in his first ever coaching experience. After learning his trade for two years he took the job as manager of River Plate, where Gallardo would become the most decorated manager in the club’s history.

Gallardo won a total of 14 titles from 2014 - 2022, winning two Copa Libertadores, one of them beating archrivals Boca Juniors in the final. Gallardo’s playing styles have altered over the years, showing his ability to adapt to his squad, from a quick counter attacking style to a more passing based game. Gallardo has a career 54% winning percentage and has recorded an admirable 251-94-118 record.

Under Gallardo’s watch he has coached future star players at River Plate in Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Gabriel Mercado, Germán Pezzella, Lucas Alario, Rafael Santos Borré, Enzo Fernández, and Julián Álvarez.