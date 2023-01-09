In the wake of France's defeat to Argentina at the Qatar 2022 final, a French national team icon has decided to call it a career at the international stage.

France have reached incredible heights in the last few years. After leaving a lot to be desired in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Les Bleus made consecutive finals in 2018 and 2022.

Didier Deschamps first led his country to the ultimate glory in Russia, adding a second star to the team's crest, before guiding it to the tournament decider in Qatar. The latter didn't end as desired, as Argentina beat them on penalties.

The result seemed to suggest it's time for changes, and a changing of guard looks imminent in several positions. Though Deschamps will continue at the helm, he'll have to replace a key player.

Hugo Lloris retires from international soccer

Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has decided to call it a career at the international stage, retiring from the French national team at 36 years of age. It has been an incredible ride for the Tottenham keeper, who set some amazing feats with the France uniform.

Not only did he help his country win the 2018 World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League, Lloris also became the French keeper with most World Cup games played (20) and also the most capped French player in history (145).