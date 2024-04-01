Al Nassr are determined to maintain their pursuit of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League title and will strive for victory against Abha, who are fighting for the relegation, on Matchday 26. This detailed overview offers comprehensive information about the match, covering its venue and a range of viewing options accessible on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.

This clash holds significant importance as both teams are in dire need of points, albeit for different reasons. While their struggles may vary, securing a victory is paramount for both sides, setting the stage for an intense match. However, Al Nassr emerge as the clear favorite to triumph in this encounter.

With Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team trailing the league leaders, Al Hilal, by 12 points, every win becomes crucial as they strive to close the gap. Despite the long road ahead, the tournament’s conclusion draws nearer, heightening the pressure on Al Nassr to minimize errors and secure valuable points. Meanwhile, their opponents, Abha, currently second from bottom in the league, are engaged in a fierce battle to avoid relegation, adding further intensity to this crucial showdown.

Abha vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 3)

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 3)

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Abha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, DF1

Indonesia: SPOTV Asia, Vision+

International: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus