Argentina will play Iraq in their second match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following their opening loss to Morocco.

What happens if Argentina lose, win or tie with Irak in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games began on a sour note for Argentina’s National Team, led by coach Javier Mascherano, with a controversial 1-2 defeat against Morocco. This loss has made their path to the next stage more challenging.

Despite the setback, Argentina’s hopes of advancing are still alive. Securing three points in their upcoming match against Iraq on Saturday, July 27, will be crucial for their chances of moving forward in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Iraq started strong with a 2-1 victory over Ukraine and currently lead the group alongside Morocco with three points each. Argentina and Ukraine, both winless, are trailing after the first matchday.

What happens if Argentina beat Iraq?

If Argentina manage to defeat Iraq, they will earn their first three points of the tournament, significantly boosting their chances of advancing to the next round. However, their position will still depend on the outcome of the match between Morocco and Ukraine, which will determine their standing in the group.

What happens if Argentina and Iraq draw?

A draw against Iraq would complicate Argentina’s prospects. In this scenario, their fate would hinge on the results of Morocco’s remaining matches. Argentina would also be obligated to secure a win against Ukraine in their final group match. Despite the complications, a draw would not eliminate Argentina, keeping them in contention heading into the third matchday.

What happens if Argentina lose to Iraq?

If Argentina loses to Iraq, their qualification hopes would be hanging by a thread. While they wouldn’t be mathematically eliminated, their chances would be slim. Argentina would need a series of favorable outcomes: an Ukrainian victory over Morocco, a win against Ukraine in their final match, and an Iraqi win over Morocco. This combination would create a three-way tie at three points each, with Iraq advancing as group leaders.

The stakes are high for Argentina as they prepare to face Iraq, knowing that their performance in this match could determine their fate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.