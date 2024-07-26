New York Red Bulls face Toronto FC in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Get all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

The New York Red Bulls are set to take on Toronto FC in a highly anticipated Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans across the USA are eagerly awaiting this showdown, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options.

The New York Red Bulls are set for a high-stakes clash in the Leagues Cup, showcasing one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament. As one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls, currently sitting fourth with 41 points, are poised for a strong playoff push. Their form and resilience make them favorites to advance far in the competition.

Their opening match pits them against Toronto FC, a team battling for the final postseason spots. Despite an inconsistent season, Toronto FC are looking to make a statement in this tournament. Each game brings a fresh start, and they’ll be aiming to deliver an upset against the formidable Red Bulls.

When will the New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC match be played?

New York Red Bulls face Toronto FC the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Saturday, July 27, with kickoff slated for 8:00 PM (ET).

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.