Hundreds of fans from the Dallas Cowboys produced a frenzy on national media due to their controversial answers.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a chaotic situation and thousands of fans are wondering what comes next for the franchise. So far, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons don’t have contract extensions.

Of course, everything seems contradictory after hearing Jerry Jones guaranteeing once again that he is absolutely all-in to win a Super Bowl. No long term security for the core group of stars and no big splashes in the offseason don’t seem like the right direction.

As a consequence, The Athletic decided to make a very interesting survey about the state of the Cowboys in the NFL. The answers are a possible thermometer toward the future.

Who is the most overrated player of the Dallas Cowboys?

The biggest question in the survey was this: “Who is the Cowboys’ most overrated player?” The answers were surprising in this order: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland.

Furthermore, fans faced another daunting choice: “If only one of these three could still be on the Cowboys three years from now, who you would you want it to be?” Micah Parsons got 52.5% of the vote, CeeDee Lamb came second with 34.1% and Dak Prescott ended up at 13.4%