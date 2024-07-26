Patrick Mahomes has had enough of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the quarterback has directly threatened the AFC West team after being compared to Kermit the Frog by some of their players.

The Las Vegas Raiders have just gained a new enemy. Some of the team’s players decided to compare Patrick Mahomes to Kermit the Frog, causing a fierce reaction from the quarterback who responded with a huge threat to his rivals.

There’s no doubt that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely dominated the AFC West recently. The quarterback has won three Super Bowls so far, intensifying the rivalry against the other teams in the division.

Las Vegas is known for being a tough franchise, and their players fit well with that reputation. Now, some of them have compared Mahomes to Kermit the Frog, a comparison that did not sit well with the talented quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes has dominated the AFC West since his arrival to the Chiefs. The quarterback has helped create a dynasty in Kansas City, leading the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers through very rough times.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West title eight years in a row, largely thanks to Mahomes. Meanwhile, the Raiders have struggled to remain competitive, leading them to resort to off-field antics in an attempt to rattle the star quarterback.

A video circulating on social media showed a Raiders player using a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed as Patrick Mahomes. The players were clearly mocking the quarterback, suggesting he has a voice similar to the character.

On Friday, after the Chiefs practice, Patrick Mahomes was questioned about the situation, to which he responded with a veiled threat. “It’s still early in the year; stuff like that happens,” Mahomes said. “It’ll get handled when it gets handled.”

Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2024

If Mahomes’ dominance over the Raiders wasn’t enough, this incident could take his rivalry with Las Vegas to a whole new level. It seems the Raiders’ players might not have thought this through.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ record vs Las Vegas Raiders?

The quarterback is 10-2 all-time against the Silver and Black, having completely dominated his matchups against the Raiders, and it seems like his reign will continue for some time.

As for the stats, Patrick Mahomes boasts a remarkable 109.6 passer rating against Las Vegas, with 3,573 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions in 12 games.