Puebla face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Get all the essential details, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Puebla are set to take on Inter Miami in a highly anticipated Matchday 1 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. With fans nationwide eagerly awaiting this showdown, be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options.

The Leagues Cup kicks off with a highly anticipated match as defending champions Inter Miami take the field. Despite missing their star player, Lionel Messi, the Florida squad aims to make a strong showing in their debut. The team is determined to treat each match with the intensity of a final, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament opener.

Facing off against Inter Miami are Puebla, a team eager to pull off an upset in what promises to be a challenging group. Without Messi, Inter Miami might appear more vulnerable, giving Puebla a shot at a crucial victory. Both teams are aware of the high stakes, making this a must-watch encounter as the Leagues Cup gets underway.

When will the Puebla vs Inter Miami match be played?

Puebla play against Inter Miami for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Saturday, July 27, with kickoff slated for 8:00 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Inter Miami in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Puebla and Inter Miami, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.