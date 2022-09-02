Familiar foes meet on Saturday, September 3, when AC Milan take on lifelong rivals Inter at the iconic San Siro. The Derby della Madonnina comes early in the season, as it will be on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Serie A. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you're in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.
The reigning Scudetto champions head into the derby aiming to get back to winning ways. Stefano Pioli's men have yet to lose a game this season, but after two draws in four games (W2), they can't afford to keep on dropping points.
On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi's side intends to pick up where it left off. Last time out, Inter put three past Cremonese to bounce back after their road defeat to Lazio. Like any Derby della Madonnina, this is a must-win for both, while it's also a must-watch for all soccer fans.
AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 2 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 12 PM
Bangladesh: 10 PM
Barbados: 12 PM
Belize: 10 AM
Botswana: 6 PM
Brazil: 1 PM
Brunei: 12 AM (Sunday)
Burundi: 6 PM
Cameroon: 5 PM
bCanada: 12 PM (EDT)
Eswatini: 6 PM
Ethiopia: 7 PM
Fiji: 4 AM (Sunday)
France: 6 PM
Gambia: 4 PM
Germany: 6 PM
Ghana: 4 PM
Guyana: 12 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5 PM
Italy: 6 PM
Jamaica: 11 AM
Kenya: 7 PM
Lesotho: 6 PM
Liberia: 4 PM
Malawi: 6 PM
Malaysia: 12 AM (Sunday)
Malta: 6 PM
Mauritius: 8 PM
Mexico: 11 AM (CDMX)
Namibia: 6 PM
Netherlands: 6 PM
New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 5 PM
Pakistan: 9 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 12 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 5 PM
Rwanda: 6 PM
Sierra Leone: 4 PM
Singapore: 12 AM (Sunday)
Solomon Islands: 3 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 6 PM
South Sudan: 6 PM
Spain: 6 PM
Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM
Sudan: 6 PM
Tanzania: 7 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12 PM
Uganda: 7 PM
UK: 5 PM
United States: 12 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6 PM
Zimbabwe: 6 PM
AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Spain: #Vamos
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1