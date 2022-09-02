Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Serie A will bring us a must-see Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter. Here, find out how and where to watch or live stream this Italian derby in different parts of the world.

Familiar foes meet on Saturday, September 3, when AC Milan take on lifelong rivals Inter at the iconic San Siro. The Derby della Madonnina comes early in the season, as it will be on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Serie A. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you're in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.

The reigning Scudetto champions head into the derby aiming to get back to winning ways. Stefano Pioli's men have yet to lose a game this season, but after two draws in four games (W2), they can't afford to keep on dropping points.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi's side intends to pick up where it left off. Last time out, Inter put three past Cremonese to bounce back after their road defeat to Lazio. Like any Derby della Madonnina, this is a must-win for both, while it's also a must-watch for all soccer fans.

AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 2 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 12 PM

Bangladesh: 10 PM

Barbados: 12 PM

Belize: 10 AM

Botswana: 6 PM

Brazil: 1 PM

Brunei: 12 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 6 PM

Cameroon: 5 PM

bCanada: 12 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 6 PM

Ethiopia: 7 PM

Fiji: 4 AM (Sunday)

France: 6 PM

Gambia: 4 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 4 PM

Guyana: 12 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 11 AM

Kenya: 7 PM

Lesotho: 6 PM

Liberia: 4 PM

Malawi: 6 PM

Malaysia: 12 AM (Sunday)

Malta: 6 PM

Mauritius: 8 PM

Mexico: 11 AM (CDMX)

Namibia: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 5 PM

Pakistan: 9 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 12 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 5 PM

Rwanda: 6 PM

Sierra Leone: 4 PM

Singapore: 12 AM (Sunday)

Solomon Islands: 3 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 6 PM

South Sudan: 6 PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6 PM

Tanzania: 7 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12 PM

Uganda: 7 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6 PM

Zimbabwe: 6 PM

AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: #Vamos

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1