Just like a week ago for the Premier League, Manchester City faced Liverpool at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals. And once again they did not disappoint, playing a great game with a lot of emotions and a 3-2 victory for Liverpool that put them in the final. Find the funniest memes and reactions here.

Every time these two rivals face each other, they do not disappoint. Two of the strongest teams in England (and Europe) certainly know how to put on great shows. And this was no exception. They were barely 9 minutes into the first half when Konate made it 1-0 for Liverpool, and 8 minutes later, Mane made it 2-0.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, the Senegalese again put the 3-0, and gave the feeling that everything was over. However, Grealish at 47 minutes, and then Silva at 90 put a 3-2 that left the victory "Red" in doubt. The end was very exciting, with the "Citizens" going with everything looking for the heroic tie, but without being able to reach it.

Funniest memes and reactions

Once again, some of the memes of this game were in reference to the great match that both teams played, and asking for a game between them every week. Another focus was goalkeeper Steffen's mistake in Liverpool's second goal. Many United fans made fun of their rival's elimination too. The "Citizens" fans also contributed theirs, showing the "Reds" that Liverpool is achieving now, they did it before. Here is a selection of the funniest memes and reactions: