AI ranks Messi above Cristiano Ronaldo, but not at the top in all-time greatest players list

In recent years, soccer fans have been discussing who is the greatest player of all time. Now, an AI has ranked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, but chose someone else for the top spot of the list.

Throughout soccer history, there have been very talented players, but not everyone can make it to being called a legend. Fortunately, we still live in an era where we can see two of the greatest of all time: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

During the last 20 years, both players have astonished everyone with their performances, winning nearly every trophy and consistently engaging in a fierce competition to determine who among them is the best.

ChatGPT chooses Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, but not as the greatest soccer player of all time

Recently, ChatGPT has assisted the world with various matters, including making challenging decisions. Now, this Artificial Intelligence has determined who the best 10 soccer players of all time are, and neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are on top of the list.

Mirror consulted ChatGPT to compile a list of the top 10 soccer players of all time. The rankings from 10 to 6 included Ferenc Puskas, George Best, Zinedine Zidane, Franz Beckenbauer, and Alfredo Di Stefano. The top 5, however, stirred up significant controversy.

In the fifth spot, the AI ranked Johan Cruyff. Above him are Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by Lionel Messi, who sits behind Diego Maradona and Pele. According to ChatGPT, the Brazilian legend is considered the best player ever.

“Determining the top 10 greatest footballers of all time is highly subjective, and opinions on this matter can vary widely depending on personal preferences, generations, and criteria used for evaluation. Here’s a list of 10 footballers who are often mentioned among the greatest of all time, but please note that this list is not definitive, and there are many other legendary players who could also be included,” said a statement from the AI.

How many titles have Lionel Messi won?

Throughout his entire career, Lionel Messi has won 43 titles, including trophies with Argentina, clubs, and personal honors.