Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will soon find themselves playing in very strange places, Messi could end up in countries like Haiti or Guatemala in the Concacaf Champions Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo is with Al- Nassr playing in the Asian Champions League in Iran.

Al- Nassr will face Persepolis of Iran on Tuesday at 2PM EST in the Iranian capital Tehran. The match will be the opening fixture of the Asian Champions League group stage. A title Al- Nassr will be looking to win for the first time in history, the closest they came was runner up in 1995.

One of the many images coming out of Tehran is how excited the local soccer fans are with the arrival of the former Manchester United star. Fans began to flock to the team bus and chase after it on the highway.

Iranian soccer fans go crazy over Cristiano Ronaldo

Hundreds of fans chased the Al- Nassr team bus as they tried to get a look at the Real Madrid icon. Ronaldo arrived sporting sunglasses and the team gear to the airport in Tehran.

Later CR7 was presented with a Persian rug from Persepolis as a present. At the team hotel an entire floor has been separated for the Saudi Pro League side, but unfortunately local fans cannot see the match live as the match will be played behind closed doors.

A one-match stadium ban was handed down to Persepolis over an insulting social media post ahead of their match with Indian club FC Goa during the 2021-22 season.