Liverpool will visit Ajax for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Ajax will receive Liverpool. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

For local Ajax, this may be the last chance to fight for second place in group A. They have 3 points in 4 games, a very unsatisfactory performance. However, if they were to defeat Liverpool, they would reach 6 and in the last game they would need Napoli to beat the "Reds" and they would beat Rangers by a good difference.

For Liverpool, qualifying for the next phase is not as difficult as it is for their rivals this Matchday, Ajax. Only with a tie would they secure their place in the round of 16. However, the "Reds" will surely go for the leadership of the group, which they could obtain if they win this game and in the final Matchday they beat Napoli by a good difference.

Ajax vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Ajax will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 27)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 27)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Ajax vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOW Live

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 6, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), SiriusXM FC, VIX+

