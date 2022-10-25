For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Ajax will receive Liverpool. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
For local Ajax, this may be the last chance to fight for second place in group A. They have 3 points in 4 games, a very unsatisfactory performance. However, if they were to defeat Liverpool, they would reach 6 and in the last game they would need Napoli to beat the "Reds" and they would beat Rangers by a good difference.
For Liverpool, qualifying for the next phase is not as difficult as it is for their rivals this Matchday, Ajax. Only with a tie would they secure their place in the round of 16. However, the "Reds" will surely go for the leadership of the group, which they could obtain if they win this game and in the final Matchday they beat Napoli by a good difference.
Ajax vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Ajax will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 27)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 27)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 27)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 27)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 27)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Ajax vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOW Live
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 6, BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), SiriusXM FC, VIX+