NFL News: Daniel Jones makes final decision on his next team after leaving Giants

The saga regarding Daniel Jones‘ future in the NFL seems to have finally come to an end. The now former New York Giants player requested his exit from the franchise, and his final destination appears to be with a Super Bowl contender in the NFC North.

The team in question is none other than the Minnesota Vikings, who currently hold a record of 9 wins and 2 losses, just behind the surprising Detroit Lions. Initially, Jones will join the practice squad of the team led by Sam Darnold.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Former #Giants QB Daniel Jones plans to sign with the #Vikings practice squad, after having cleared waivers, per me, @TomPelissero and @CameronWolfe. A new beginning and opportunity for Jones with a chance to the backup.”

In this way, Daniel Jones joins a team with serious championship aspirations, a stark contrast to his situation with the Giants, where at this point in the season, the focus is more on securing a high draft pick for next year than improving the current campaign.

Daniel Jones, quarterback of the New York Giants

The Vikings currently hold the second spot in the NFC North, just behind the Detroit Lions, and in Week 13, they will host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The perfect deal for the Vikings

The start of the season for the Vikings certainly didn’t include any of what is happening now. Their starting QB was supposed to be rookie J.J. McCarthy; however, a serious injury sidelined him, giving way to Sam Darnold.

The strong performances of the former Jets player have made Minnesota a serious contender in their division. Of course, Jones’ arrival adds another level of quality to the team, while also providing an excellent backup at a low cost.

“Easy decision for the #Vikings. Just a practice squad spot, so it costs them nothing. They only have one QB under contract for 2025, so perhaps it works not only now but for the future. It doesn’t rule out a Sam Darnold return. Just insurance,” Ian Rapoport stated via X.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants greets Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Giants 28-6.

How much will Daniel Jones be paid?

Jones’ arrival at the Vikings undoubtedly sealed the deal for both sides, but not so much for the Giants. According to Adam Schefter, the QB will earn $375,000 per month for the remainder of the season.

“Contract update: Daniel Jones’ is signing a one-year deal with the Vikings through the remainder of this season for $375,000, per source. He will start out on the Vikings’ practice squad, and Jones still could sign with another team if another starting quarterback went down in the next three weeks. Jones still is scheduled to become a free agent after this season,” Schefter stated.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported what the Giants will continue to pay him: “The #Vikings get a new backup for Sam Darnold, while Daniel Jones gets a chance to learn under one of the NFL’s top staffs for the next couple months. He’ll be on the practice squad, giving flexibility and minimal investment for Minnesota while the #Giants pay him $11.8 million.”