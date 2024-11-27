Trending topics:
NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams admits main difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

The talented New York Jets WR Davante Adams highlighted a quality of Jordan Love compared to his teammate Aaron Rodgers, both of whom are among the best QBs in the NFL.

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.
By Matías Persuh

The NFL currently boasts great talents, especially at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, one of the most experienced, and Jordan Love, a young prospect slowly making his way. Despite being two outstanding players, New York Jets WR Davante Adams highlighted the main difference between his teammate and the Packers’ quarterback.

“Just how poised he is. He’s like the calmest quarterback in the league,” Adams said of Love, per SI’s Patrick Andres. “You don’t see him get frustrated… you just see him real chill, cool, calm, and collected. You see him look at the iPad, go out there and turn it around.”

Adams, Rodgers, and Love all shared a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers during the 2020-21 season, where Jordan Love served as the backup. It was there that the WR drew his conclusions regarding the differences between the two quarterbacks.

“It hasn’t really seen like (the Packers have) been out of a lot of games,” Adams also added. “Even when they’re down, you see him lead his team back… it’s good to watch him and see his growth.”

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about his situation with the Jets

In recent days, Aaron Rodgers has been involved in questions regarding his refusal to undergo injury scans. On this situation, it was the QB himself who made something clear.

“When it comes to scans, first of all played 20 years, I know my body better than anyone else,” Rodgers said. “Second of all, I got a great relationship with Zuf [athletic trainer David Zuffelato] over there and the doctors on staff. We had a lot of great conversations where they diagnosed what I was dealing with. I told them how I was feeling. We talked about the possibilities of playing and rehab and what it would take.”

New York Jets upcoming games

With the main goal of securing a few more wins as the season comes to a close, here are the upcoming matchups the Jets will face.

  • vs Seattle Seahawks, December 1st
  • vs Miami Dolphins, December 8th
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 15th
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd
  • vs Buffalo Bills, December 29th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

