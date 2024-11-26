NFL Rumors: Lions HC Dan Campbell clears up the situation regarding Daniel Jones' arrival

Daniel Jones ultimately departed from the New York Giants, making it one of the most talked-about stories in the NFL in recent days. His situation was linked to several teams, with the Detroit Lions being one of them. Dan Campbell, head coach of one of the season’s surprise teams, made his position clear regarding the situation.

The strong performance of the Lions this season makes the need to add a new quarterback seem unnecessary. In fact, the position is currently well-covered by both starter Jared Goff and backup Hendon Hooker.

Despite this, Coach Campbell was asked about the potential arrival of Daniel Jones to Detroit, and his response was clear: there are no intentions in the short term for the former Giants QB to join the team, but he did not rule out the possibility for the future.

This is how Justin Rogers expressed it through his X (formerly Twitter) account @Justin_Rogers: “Dan Campbell said the Lions haven’t discussed bringing in Daniel Jones, but doesn’t rule out the conversation happening later. Said they’re happy with Hendon Hooker’s development.”

Daniel Jones, former quarterback of the New York Giants

The importance of Jameson Williams’ return

The strong performance of the Lions this season is the result of several factors: Jared Goff’s solid play, a strong defense, and the return of key players performing at an elite level. One such player is the talented WR Jameson Williams, who has returned to action after his suspension and has become a key piece in the Lions’ offense.

“I just look at it as making the play when my number’s called,” Williams said. “You only get a certain amount of chances because there’s only one ball on the field. I just make the most of my opportunities, as far as the routes I get and the catches I get. Even in the run game, we’ve got to block for our running backs because they block for us in the passing game. So I just make the most out of my opportunities, and I’m just playing football.”

In his first three games since returning, Williams has recorded 12 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the wide receiver has set a career high with 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches.

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Lions upcoming games

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th