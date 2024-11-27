NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will be without key teammate of quarterback Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers had their winning streak snapped after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 12 of 2024 NFL Week 12, but the result wasn’t the only bad news for Jim Harbaugh‘s team. Quarterback Justin Herbert will be without a key teammate for the next few games.

At a crucial point in the season, the Chargers will be without a key face that could prove critical in defending second place in the AFC West, where the Los Angeles franchise has amassed a 7-4 record. Herbert will have to rely on a regular backup for the upcoming games.

The player Harbaugh‘s Chargers will lose is none other than standout running back JK Dobbins, who suffered a sprained knee in Monday’s game against the Ravens, which will cause him to miss a few matches. The 25-year-old will be out this week against Atlanta Falcons, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Who can replace Dobbins?

Gus Edwards is the backup running back for Dobbins in the Chargers’ next few games. The regular starting running back, now injured, had not missed a game in the current season, in which he accumulated 158 carries and eight touchdowns for 766 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins

Herbert’s self-criticism after loss to Ravens

The frustration was palpable for Herbert after Monday night’s loss to Baltimore, to the point that he was so self-critical. “I could have had better ball placement with better ball drops,” Herbert said. The Chargers quarterback’s performance was not dominant in the game and he finished the game without a touchdown.

When and where will the Chargers play the Falcons?

The Chargers will face the Falcons next Sunday afternoon in a game corresponding to Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta comes into this game on the heels of two straight losses, while Los Angeles is looking to bounce back from a defeat against the Ravens.