Al Nassr will receive Al Wahda for Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Al Nassr will seek a crucial victory to maintain their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title when they travel to face Al Wahda on Matchday 30. This comprehensive guide offers detailed information about the match, including its location and multiple viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your region.

With little of the season remaining, Al Nassr’s chances of catching up to Al Hilal at the top of the standings are dwindling. This is especially evident following Al Hilal‘s recent 2-0 victory over Al Taawon, a result that puts them within touching distance of the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team understands that they can’t afford any slip-ups at this stage. They will be eager to secure three points, keeping their dream of catching up to Al Hilal alive, even though it may seem quite far-fetched at this juncture. Their opponents, Al Wahda, currently sit at 32 points and 6th in the relegation zone. They will be aiming to secure at least a point to avoid any risk of relegation.

Al Nassr vs Al Wahda: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 5)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 5)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Al Nassr vs Al Wahda: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 5

Indonesia: SPOTV Asia, Vision+

International: Shahid

Italy: YES Only Calcium

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: brand.com

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus