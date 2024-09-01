Alejandro Garnacho’s brother gets candid on Man United’s embarrassing loss to Liverpool

Trending topics:
Manchester United suffered a tough loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford on the third matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Alejandro Garnacho's brother, Roberto, didn't hold back in his criticism.

Alejandro Garnacho
© Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesAlejandro Garnacho

By Natalia Lobo

Liverpool clinched a convincing 0-3 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the 2024-25 Premier League, and the reactions to Erik Ten Hag’s squad’s poor form have been harsh. One of them came from Alejandro Garnacho’s brother, Roberto, who made his disappointment clear in a series of posts on X.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” he wrote after Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the game at 56’, adding to Luis Díaz two goals from the first half (35’, 42’). He then reposted a fan account’s post which read: “Lose the ball and they score, 3 identical goals. Our midfield is so wide open, we’ve been absolutely demolished.”

Alejandro Garnacho was part of the starting line-up for the game, but was substituted by Amad Diallo at 69’. United had a decent performance at the beginning and the end of the game, but all three of their shots on target occurred after they were already trailing 3-0.

With the loss, United have now lost three of their last five Premier League matches at home against Liverpool, with only one victory and one draw. This is also their second consecutive defeat in the tournament, after coming from a 2-1 loss against Brighton last week.

Alejandro Garnacho&#039;s tuits

Alejandro Garnacho’s response to Man United’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool

After that loss, Garnacho’s brother also weighed in on the team’s form, defending Bruno Fernandes’ performance after fans shared their disappointment with his game. “Literally all the attacks come from him, who is saying he played bad coz,” he wrote in response.

Arne Slot praises his team for the win

Arne Slot’s win over Manchester United means that he is the first Liverpool coach to defeat them in his first meeting since Bob Paisley in 1975. Liverpool hadn’t won their first three opening matches sin 2018-19. However, he wasn’t over ecstatic for the triumph, even praising Allison for his good performance.

United started really aggressive and we had to fight through that,” he told the press after the game, praising his team for not letting the disallowed goal at 7’ to fuzz them. “Then late on Alisson made two good saves,” he added.

