NFL News: Ravens exclude Lamar Jackson's teammate ahead of game against Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Baltimore Ravens will not consider a teammate of Lamar Jackson for the game against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens will look to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of the season, in an intense rivalry for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL. The team coached by John Harbaugh will rely on the talent of quarterback Lamar Jackson to try to defeat Mike Tomlin‘s men.

While the Steelers have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Ravens and have a 3-1 record when facing Jackson, Sunday’s game will be a big challenge for both franchises as they look to hit top form heading into the season.

In the case of the Ravens, the current campaign finds them with a 7-3 record and the possibility of leading the AFC North if they return from their trip with a win. In this context, it is important to choose the best players to integrate the roster, even if it includes making changes in the middle of the season.

Jackson’s teammate excluded for game against Tomlin’s Steelers

From their official accounts, Baltimore Ravens have confirmed that Lamar Jackson’s teammate who will not travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers is none other than safety Eddie Jackson, who has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. There is no injury that would be a reason to miss the 30-year-old, who had already lost the previous two games in the season.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tomlin’s Steelers also lose player for game against Ravens

Head coach Mike Tomlin‘s Steelers placed cornerback CJ Henderson on the reserve list and added running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. On this season, Ward has five carries for 22 yards in four games.

The stakes between Ravens and Steelers

Both franchises know that this is a crucial game to control the road to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh and Baltimore have won the division in 16 of the 22 seasons in the history of the AFC North, which was created in 2002, so the hegemony of the two teams is notorious.