Tua Tagovailoa talked about the current situation of the Miami Dolphins trying to make a playoff run.

Tua Tagovailoa decided to come back with the Miami Dolphins even after suffering another concussion against the Buffalo Bills. So far, the quarterback has put very solid numbers.

However, that individual effort hasn’t been reflected in the win column. Since his return, the Dolphins are 1-2 and a 3-6 record overall complicates a lot a possible path to the playoffs.

Even in this scenario, the quarterback sent a clear message to the NFL. Considering the presence of stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, an improbable Super Bowl run isn’t out of the question.

When was the last time the Miami Dolphins won a Super Bowl?

The Miami Dolphins won their last Super Bowl during the 1973 season. Although Tua Tagovailoa has produced high expectations, this year doesn’t seem like the one to end the drought.

Nevertheless, in an interview with ESPN, the quarterback admitted that two weeks ago, in a loss facing the Buffalo Bills, he realized this version could deliver a remarkable turnaround. It’s important to remember that, after that divisional matchup, they looked revamped and beat the Rams on Monday Night Football.

“I would say that, in Buffalo, we took a step forward as a team. I don’t think that should be overlooked. I would say there’s a lot of guys that have been on different teams that have started the way we started or worse and have come out in the end with a different result that what things looked like within the first half of the year.”