NBA News: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla calls Hornets coach an 'enemy,' accuses him of playing mind games

Joe Mazzulla has demonstrated his ability to guide the Boston Celtics to the pinnacle of the NBA. Recently, he shared intriguing details about his unique relationship with Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, offering a glimpse into his intense work ethic and meticulous attention to detail.

Joe Mazzulla joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach in 2019 and, following a brief stint as interim head coach, was officially promoted to the top position in early 2023. He wasted no time in proving his leadership abilities, guiding the Celtics to the 2023-24 NBA title. Mazzulla’s success can be attributed not only to his basketball knowledge but also to his relentless effort, attention to detail, and fierce competitiveness—qualities that are evident in his dynamic with Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee .

Lee, who served as Mazzulla‘s assistant in Boston, departed over the summer to take on the head coaching role with the Hornets. Upon his departure, Mazzulla made his stance clear: “I told Charles when he left, ‘I’m not talking to you during the season. I’m not waving to you at the national anthem. I’m not doing that,’” Mazzulla admitted during a recent press conference.

Joe didn’t stop there, candidly sharing the harsh words he had for his former assistant. “You’re an enemy,” he told Lee when the latter decided to join Charlotte . This declaration exemplifies Mazzulla’s fiercely competitive spirit and his uncompromising approach to the game: in basketball, personal relationships take a backseat to the ultimate goal of winning, no matter the sacrifices required.

Assistant coach Charles Lee (L) of the Boston Celtics speaks to head coach Joe Mazzulla during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lee’s reaction

Despite Mazzulla’s direct words, Charles Lee sought to bridge the gap during their first meeting as opposing head coaches this season. According to Mazzulla, Lee made an unexpected gesture: “He breached NBA rules and came into the assistant coach locker room and forced me to give him a hug,” Mazzulla revealed. When a reporter asked if Joe appreciated the hug, his response was unequivocal: “No.”

Mazzulla went on to accuse Lee of playing mind games, suggesting the gesture was an attempt to disrupt his focus. “That could easily be a psychological tell that knocks you off your game competitively. So he knew what he was doing,” the Celtics head coach said, showcasing his competitive mindset.

Celtics had the last laugh

Whether or not Lee’s actions were meant to rattle Mazzulla, they had no impact on the Celtics’ performance. Boston defeated Charlotte in both matchups this season. On November 1, the Celtics claimed a commanding 124-109 victory at the Spectrum Center, and they followed it up with a 113-103 win the next day, also in North Carolina. For Mazzulla, the results reinforce his approach to the game: when it comes to basketball, the only relationship that matters is the one with victory.