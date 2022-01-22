Barcelona winger Ansu Fati left the pitch in tears in the Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club on Thursday. Now, it appears that his injury could be more serious than expected. Find out how long the 19-year-old is expected to be out of action.

Athletic Club have knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals in the mid-week, but that has not been the only disappointing and worrying news for the Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez this week. Highly-rated talent Ansu Fati has suffered a new injury, after which he left the field in tears, aware that he could once again be sidelined for a long period of time.

The 19-year-old offensive player entered the game after the one-hour mark but lasted only 35 minutes on the field before being replaced owing to a hamstring issue. A worrying fact is that it is his second hamstring injury of the season, as the first one required surgery that kept him out of action for 65 days, and a total of 11 games in all competitions.

"Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days, the treatment to be carried out will be decided", said the La Liga club in a statement.

How long will Ansu Fati be sidelined?

Reputable Catalan media close to Barcelona claim that Fati's rehabilitation period is estimated to be around six to eight weeks. On the other hand, it is Diario AS who reveal that the club has proposed to the player to undergo a new surgery and solve the problem for good.

A fresh new intervention is believed to be the safest solution, but the drawback is that it could rule the Spanish winger for at least three months. The period of rehabilitation from tendon surgery is three to five months, but whether he would undergo a surgical procedure or choose a more conservative treatment, is up to nobody else but the player himself.

Depending on the intensity and speed of his recovery, Fati could even be ruled out for the remainder of the season. The all-time youngest debutant in the Spanish national team has had no luck at all with injuries in the past years after emerging from the La Masia academy, having been sidelined up to 413 days, and 75 games for the Catalan team, as per Transfermarkt.