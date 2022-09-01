Antony has completed his free transfer to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano, the dependable Italian journalist. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Serie A side.

The move of Antony to Manchester United has been officially confirmed. After weeks of speculation, Erik ten Hag finally made his move on the Brazilian star, who had become the club's top priority during the transfer window. Having previously lost Lisandro Martinez to the Englishmen, Ajax were not willing to approve a cheap transfer of their star player.

And in fact, the Red Devils had their first two bids turned down before they ultimately settled on a third. The Dutch manager has added the 22-year-old winger as his sixth summer signing, making him the club's second-highest transfer behind Paul Pogba, but ahead of Harry Maguire.

With his transfer to United, Antony will be working again with Ten Hag, his former coach at Ajax, who has previously brought in defender Lisandro Martinez and forward Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The left-footer will help even out a Red Devils' offense that is stacked with right-footed attackers who thrive on the team's weaker left side.

Antony's contract with Manchester United

Antony, a winger for the Brazil national team, has been acquired by Manchester United from Ajax for an initial sum of €95 million. The agreement is the fourth most expensive transfer in Premier League history, with possible add-ons totaling €100 million. The deal the 22-year-old signed is valid through 2027 and includes a one-year extension, as per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano,

How much will Antony make a week?

According to the British publication Mirror, Antony will earn a cool £10.4 million (€12 million) per year in salary in addition to the transfer fee used to acquire his services. He will become one of Old Trafford's and the Premier League's highest-paid players with this contract. Manchester United's total investment during the five-year deal would be £144m (€167m) with his stated weekly pay of £200k and an agent's fee of 10%, Swiss Ramble have added.

Taking into account his €12 million annual salary, Antony would earn about €1 million per month or £200,000 (€232,000) a week. That would make it nearly €46,400 a day, or around €5,800 per hour, or €240 per minute.