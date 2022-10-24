Boca Juniors and Racing were playing in their respective matches knowing that the winner would be crowned champions. One Racing fan kept a strange tradition.

It’s Halloween and this Racing fan knows it. Last night Boca Juniors was crowned champions of Argentine soccer after their 2-2 draw with Independiente. Racing on the other hand, needed to win their match and hope for a draw or defeat by Boca Juniors.

Racing was defeated by River Plate 2-1 in what proved to be Marcelo Gallardo’s last match in charge of River Plate at the competitive level. For Racing, managed by former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago, it was a brutal blow as Racing had lost less games than Boca Juniors and had given up less goals during the season.

Racing also missed a penalty kick that would have put them in the lead at one point in the match, but ultimately fell to River. One Racing fan kept a spooky tradition on his way to Estadio Presidente Perón.

Racing fan takes grandfather’s skull to match

Gabriel became famous in 2019 when Racing won the Argentine league title and was interviewed by a reporter during the celebrations in Buenos Aires. Gabriel stated at the time that his grandfather, Valentin, who had been dead for many years, was Racing’s lucky charm and has been taking the remains of his grandfather for many years to the stadium.

In the interview the reporter had asked how did Gabriel get a hold of his grandfather’s skull, Gabriel admitted to have taken it out of the tomb niche and has been in possession of it for years.

On Sunday, Gabriel was back holding his grandfather’s skull high as he entered the stadium. Arriving in a dress shirt and jacket, Gabriel held his grandfather’s skull for all to see as fans took pictures of him entering the grounds.