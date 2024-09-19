Argentina teammate sheds light on Lionel Messi’s thoughts about 2026 World Cup

Fans are expecting to see Lionel Messi with Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul shared his insights on the Inter Miami star's plans for the future.

While Lionel Messi hasn’t discussed any retirement plans just yet, his goodbye is looming over the soccer world. The 37-year-old Inter Miami star might have one last chance to shine with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, but his participation isn’t decided yet. At least, according to what his teammate Rodrigo De Paul said in a recent interview with CNN Español.

When asked if Messi will be at the 2026 World Cup, De Paul said “Hopefully. The truth is that I don’t think he even knows yet.” The Atletico Madrid midfielder went on: “I think it depends on how he feels physically, but obviously, for us, we hope so, because, as I said, not only on the field but off it, he is very, very important.”

De Paul was clear in saying that he hopes Messi “has many more years left,” and praised him for his recent comeback with Inter Miami, in which he scored two goals against Philadelphia Union last Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A 37-year-old player who hadn’t played since the Copa América due to an ankle problem comes back and still remains very different from the rest. So, hopefully, we can enjoy him for many more years, and for me, it’s a pleasure,” he said.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, De Paul also said that Argentina needs to start planning for when Messi is no longer available, especially after Angel Di María officially retired from the team. “Preparing for when they’re not around is very difficult because they are such, such great players, and so significant, that it’s impossible to replace them, right? I think it’s more about having a work plan as a group, so it’s as least noticeable as possible.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is reserved about his retirement plans

Before Argentina secured another title by winning the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia, Messi made it clear that retirement wasn’t on his mind just yet. “I’m enjoying the present, living day by day and appreciating what’s happening, what we’re achieving,” he told DSports.

Advertisement

see also Referee admits favoring Argentina in Copa America to get Lionel Messi"s jersey

He also said that will keep playing until “it’s meant to, until I feel that I can’t give any more.” For now, the Argentine star is set up to win another title with Miami, who are currently on top of the table for the Supporters’ Shield, and have already secured a spot in the MLS Playoffs.