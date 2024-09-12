Argentina and Spain are set to clash in the fourth edition of the Finalissima, a potential showdown between stars Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. Barcelona is eager to play a role by hosting the match.

The 2024 Copa America champions, Argentina, and Spain, winners of the 2024 Euros, are set to face off in the fourth edition of the Finalissima. This highly anticipated encounter will likely feature veteran star Lionel Messi and rising sensation Lamine Yamal. With both players having strong ties to Barcelona, the club is proposing Camp Nou as the venue for the match.

According to German Carrara from Bolavip Argentina, Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou is emerging as the leading option to host the game, following Wembley, which hosted the 2022 edition. Reports indicate that the priority is selecting a city and stadium that can maximize revenue.

The stadium, currently undergoing extensive renovations, is expected to have 105,000 seats available by March 2026. Progress is advancing well, with the club recently reaching an agreement with Barcelona’s city council to accelerate construction.

Barcelona aims to return to their historic ground by the end of 2024, with an initial seating capacity of 64,000. However, the Finalissima, targeting a date before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, will likely take place when the stadium is expected to be at full capacity.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has rising as one of the most prolific young players in Spain (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While this is Barcelona’s plan, it is not yet confirmed. Previous reports from Argentina’s Olé have suggested other potential venues in Europe, including Berlin, London, and Rome. However, New York has also emerged as a potential candidate.

Finalissima’s date pushed due to scheduling conflicts

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni recently addressed the issue in a press conference ahead of his team’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia. He mentioned that October or November 2025 could be potential windows for the match, although coordination is challenging due to Spain’s commitments in the UEFA qualifiers.

However, March 2026 is emerging as a likely date, as UEFA has reserved that period for World Cup playoff matches. Spain, expected to qualify directly, would be available to face Argentina, whose CONMEBOL qualifying schedule wraps up in September 2025.

A possible Lionel Messi’s tribute?

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has repeatedly emphasized the club’s intention to honor Lionel Messi. After Messi’s tearful departure in 2021, the club is eager to mend that chapter of its history.

One option being considered is a special tribute during the 2026 Joan Gamper Trophy match between Barcelona and Inter Miami, where Messi now plays. The match could also include former Barcelona stars like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.Hosting the Finalissima at Camp Nou could offer another opportunity for the Catalan club to pay tribute to Messi.