Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have led the Buffalo Bills to a franchise-record fifth consecutive AFC East title in the 2024 NFL season, but they’re still far from satisfied. With two weeks left in the regular season and the playoffs drawing near, there are bigger goals ahead.

The Bills, therefore, continue to make necessary moves to try and stay in a position to succeed. Their latest transaction sees the team reunite Allen and McDermott reunite with a familiar face to replace an injured player.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that they’ve signed linebacker Nick Morrow to the active roster. Simultaneously, Buffalo confirmed that LB Baylon Spector was placed on Injured Reserve, which explains Morrow’s return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Morrow returning to the Bills

The 29-year-old originally joined the Bills on a one-year deal in March and was part of the team for most of the year, spending the first 13 weeks of the 2024 NFL season on McDermott’s watch.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Advertisement

But as the team started to get healthy, Morrow was forced to pack his bags. The Bills waived him on December 7 to make room for rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, who was coming back from Injured Reserve.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen addresses the Bills' big dilemma ahead of the playoffs

However, injuries have once again hit the Bills, and what better than turning to a player who’s already familiar with the system and contribute on different units. This year, Morrow played 182 special teams snaps as well as 44 defensive snaps with the Bills.

Advertisement

Will Morrow settle in Buffalo?

Besides, we’re talking about a player with seven years of experience in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2017, the Greenville product found a home with the Raiders until 2021.

From then on, he struggled to settle with a team as he had a one-year stint with the Chicago Bears in 2022 before trying his luck with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Now, he’s hoping to prove his worth in Buffalo.

Advertisement