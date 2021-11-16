Argentina and Brazil will play a new edition of the South American derby today at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
La Albiceleste, with Lionel Messi as their leader on the pitch, will try to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament. The national team coached by Lionel Scaloni stands on second place in the World Cup Qualifiers standings with 28 points, 6 behind leaders Brazil.
Tite's side has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The 1-0 win over Colombia on Thursday was enough for Brazil to secure a ticket to Qatar. For the upcoming derby against Argentina, La Verde-amarela will be without Neymar and Casemiro.
Argentina vs Brazil: Time of the Game
Argentina: 8.30 PM
Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)
Bolivia: 7.30 PM
Brazil: 8.30 PM
Chile: 8.30 PM
France: 00.30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5.30 PM
New Zealand: 9.30 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 11.30 PM
Spain: 00.30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11.30 PM
US: 6.30 PM
Uruguay: 8.30 PM
Argentina vs Brazil: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Bolivia: COTAS Televisión
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo
Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
International: Bet365
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Spain: #Vamos
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV
Uruguay: VTV Uruguay