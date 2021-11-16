Argentina and Brazil will meet today at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in a match for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Argentina and Brazil will play a new edition of the South American derby today at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

La Albiceleste, with Lionel Messi as their leader on the pitch, will try to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament. The national team coached by Lionel Scaloni stands on second place in the World Cup Qualifiers standings with 28 points, 6 behind leaders Brazil.

Tite's side has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The 1-0 win over Colombia on Thursday was enough for Brazil to secure a ticket to Qatar. For the upcoming derby against Argentina, La Verde-amarela will be without Neymar and Casemiro.

Argentina vs Brazil: Time of the Game

Argentina: 8.30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Bolivia: 7.30 PM

Brazil: 8.30 PM

Chile: 8.30 PM

France: 00.30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5.30 PM

New Zealand: 9.30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 11.30 PM

Spain: 00.30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11.30 PM

US: 6.30 PM

Uruguay: 8.30 PM

Argentina vs Brazil: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Bolivia: COTAS Televisión

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

International: Bet365

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: #Vamos

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV

Uruguay: VTV Uruguay