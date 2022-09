With their sights set on Qatar 2022, Argentina take on Honduras on Friday, September 23, in an international friendly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Find out here how to watch the game in your country.

The wait will be over soon. Qatar 2022 gets underway in less than two months, but the September international window comes first. Argentina continue to prepare for the FIFA World Cup by facing Honduras on Friday, Sept. 23, in an international friendly in Miami. Here, you will find how to watch it in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. FuboTV Canada will broadcast the match in Canada.

The 2021 Copa America winners aim to extend their world-record unbeaten streak to arrive in Qatar as strongly as possible. Lionel Scaloni is expected to field a powerful starting eleven headlined by Lionel Messi, so it will certainly be a must-watch.

La H, on the other hand, are about to face a huge test with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup. Diego Vazquez has work to do, but this game could be very telling ahead of the long road that Honduras have ahead.

Argentina vs. Honduras: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10 AM (Saturday)

Bahamas: 8 PM

Bangladesh: 6 AM

Barbados: 8 PM

Belize: 6 PM

Botswana: 2 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Brunei: 8 AM (Saturday)

Burundi: 2 AM (Saturday)

Cameroon: 1 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ethiopia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Fiji: 12 PM (Saturday)

France: 2 AM (Saturday)

Gambia: 12 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Saturday)

Guyana: 8 PM

Honduras: 6 PM

India: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 2 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Saturday)

Lesotho: 2 AM (Saturday)

Liberia: 12 AM (Saturday)

Malawi: 2 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Saturday)

bMalta: 2 AM (Saturday)

Mauritius: 4 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 7 PM

Namibia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Saturday)

Pakistan: 5 AM (Saturday)

Papua New Guinea: 10 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Saturday)

Rwanda: 2 AM (Saturday)

Sierra Leone: 12 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Saturday)

Solomon Islands: 11 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Saturday)

South Sudan: 2 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 2 AM (Saturday)

Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Sudan: 2 AM (Saturday)

Tanzania: 3 AM (Saturday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8 PM

Uganda: 3 AM (Saturday)

UK: 2 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Zimbabwe: 2 AM (Saturday)

Argentina vs. Honduras: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Fanatiz Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

South Sudan: beIN Sports English

Sudan: beIN Sports English

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT