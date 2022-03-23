Argentina and Venezuela clash on Friday, March 25, on Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the predicted lineups for this game.

Qatar 2022 is just around the corner but there's still a lot to be played for in the South American World Cup Qualifiers. However, that won't be the case when Argentina welcome Venezuela to La Bombonera on Friday, March 25 in a game that will be broadcast in the US exclusively on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Albiceleste have comfortably sealed a place in the highly anticipated tournament with four games to go, which is why they do not have much at stake this time other than trying to extend their unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, La Vinotinto don't have much to play for either as they have no chances of qualifying for Qatar. However, a new era has begun in Venezuela with the arrival of Jose Pekerman and they'll try to test themselves against the continental champions.

Argentina probable lineup

Lionel Scaloni will have to make a number of changes to the lineup as Argentina suffer a number of casualties. Emiliano Martinez won't be between the sticks, while Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Lautaro Martinez are among the most notable absences. Scaloni has yet to decide whether Alexis Mac Allister or Exequiel Palacios will replace Lo Celso and also has to chose between Angel or Joaquin Correa up front.

Argentina possible starting XI: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister/Exequiel Palacios; Lionel Messi, Joaquin/Angel Correa, Nicolas Gonzalez/Angel Correa.

Venezuela probable lineup

Venezuela also suffer a number of casualties for this game. Yeferson Soteldo, Tomas Rincon, and Oscar Gonzalez are not available for this game, which is why Pekerman will have to pit a different starting eleven.

Venezuela possible starting XI: Wuilker Fariñez; Ronald Hernandez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Miguel Navarro; Jose Martinez, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Romulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino; Salomon Rondon.