The savage attack took place in Cordoba, Argentina during a local league match. Eduardo Pastorino was rushed to a local hospital after the brutal attack.

In yet another incident from Argentine soccer, in Colonia, Cordoba the local final of the Liga Regional Colón went to penalties in which when it was all said and done sore losers from the La Puerta team attacked referee Eduardo Pastorino upon defeat.

According to local newspaper La Nueva Mañana, the La Puerta players were angry with certain calls Pastorino had made during the run of play. The anger continued to spill over during the penalty kick shootout and upon defeat all hell broke loose. Not only was Pastorino attacked by the players but also people who were spectators attending the match.

According to police reports Pastorino was attacked by eight players and three spectators all of whom have been identified by authorities. Gustavo García, president of the Liga Regional Colón was also attacked when he entered the pitch in an effort to calm the attackers.

Eduardo Pastorino was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Images showed that once the final kick was taken players from La Puerta rushed Pastorino. Pastorino then fled as quickly as possible but ran out of room to run and was kicked and punched by the players and fans.

This is not the first time a local soccer match ends violently in Argentina, in 2016 referee César Flores was shot and killed by a player Flores had ejected during a local match, which coincidentally also took place in Cordoba.