When was the last time Arsenal reached the UEFA Champions League final and how many have they played?

Arsenal have long chased European glory in the UEFA Champions League, but their history in the tournament holds twists, near-misses and one defining run that still sparks debate among fans today.

While Arsenal built a reputation as consistent contenders in the UEFA Champions League—qualifying for nearly two decades straight at one point—their journey in the competition has rarely translated into appearances on its biggest stage.

The closest they have ever come to lifting the UCL trophy dates back to the 2005–06 season, when they reached their first final. On May 17, 2006, they faced Barcelona in a match that remains one of the most defining in club history.

With Mikel Arteta guiding a resurgent squad deep into the latter stages of the competition once again, the Gunners aim to join the unbeaten Champions League winners list in 2026.

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When was the last time Arsenal reached the UCL final?

With their semifinal win over Atletico Madrid, Arsenal are back in the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006, when they became the first London club to play in a Champions League final. However, they fell 2–1 to Barcelona in Paris.

The Arsenal team line up before the UEFA Champions League Final against Barcelona (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

That 2005–06 run remains one of the most memorable in club history, highlighted by a record-breaking defensive streak and standout performances from players like Thierry Henry. Despite consistent participation, especially during Arsene Wenger’s era, Arsenal struggled to return to the final. 20 years later, they’re finally back in the decider, now under Arteta.

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How many times have Arsenal played in the Champions League final?

2026 will see Arsenal play in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in their history. Their lone appearance to date came in the 2006 final against Barcelona, which they ultimately lost.

Compared to Europe’s elite clubs, this highlights a key gap in their continental résumé. While they’ve frequently qualified for the tournament and even reached the semifinals on multiple occasions, turning those campaigns into final appearances has been a rare achievement.

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal have reached other major European finals—such as the UEFA Cup (2000) and UEFA Europa League (2019)—but the Champions League final remains a singular milestone in the club’s history.

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How many UCL titles have Arsenal won?

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League so far. Their 2006 defeat to Barcelona means the club is still searching for its first title in Europe’s premier competition.

Despite being one of England’s most successful domestic clubs, continental success at the highest level has been limited. They have, however, won other European trophies, including the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994 and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1970.

That absence of a Champions League title continues to be one of the defining talking points around the club… especially as new generations of players and fans aim to finally change that narrative.