NY Giants could have alternative WR plan if Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t sign

The Giants could be eyeing one more move at wide receiver, and while Odell Beckham Jr. leads the conversation, a quieter but intriguing option may still be firmly on the table.

The New York Giants may not be done adding weapons, and a familiar name is once again at the center of speculation. As the roster continues to take shape after the draft, the possibility of bringing in a veteran wide receiver has started to gain traction, with Brandin Cooks emerging as a potential option.

According to insider Darryl Slater, the Giants are exploring ways to complement their current group, and that includes keeping tabs on experienced playmakers. While the focus has largely been on Odell Beckham Jr., the idea of adding another proven presence like Cooks suggests the front office is still evaluating how to round out the offense.

“The Giants made a big trade-up move for Malachi Fields in Round 3, after not landing Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson in Round 1. Still, it’s possible Harbaugh could add another complementary veteran piece here. It’s unlikely Harbaugh adds a prominent-name receiver other than Beckham, who is no longer a difference maker, even though his return to East Rutherford would be fascinating.”

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OBJ leads the race, but Brandin Cooks remains a name to watch for Giants

At this stage, Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have the inside track if the Giants decide to bring in a veteran receiver. The connection, the history, and the potential storyline of a return to East Rutherford all make him the most compelling option, even if his on-field impact is no longer at an elite level.

That doesn’t eliminate Brandin Cooks from the conversation. While he may not carry the same narrative weight, he offers a different kind of value: consistency, experience, and the ability to fit into a complementary role without demanding a high-usage workload. In a developing offense, that profile can be just as important. Another key factor: a low-cost contract.

Ultimately, this is about balance. The Giants have already invested in youth, but the search for stability and reliability continues. Whether it’s Beckham for the story or Cooks for the fit, they appear intent on adding one more piece to ensure the offense has enough depth heading into the season.