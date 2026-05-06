Where to watch Toluca vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Toluca take on LAFC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Toluca will face off against LAFC for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Toluca vs LAFC live in the USA on Fubo]

A matchup that was always expected to be tight delivered in the first leg, with Los Angeles FC grinding out a 2-1 home victory to take a narrow edge in the series. The margin, however, leaves plenty to be decided as the action shifts to Mexico.

There, Toluca will lean on their home crowd while looking to erase the one-goal deficit. With everything still up for grabs, this return leg is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Toluca vs LAFC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals between Toluca and LAFC will be played this Wednesday, May 6 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Jorge Díaz of Toluca – Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

Toluca vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Toluca vs LAFC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Toluca and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN, UniMás and ViX.