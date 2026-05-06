Kvaratskhelia’s goal contribution streak sets Champions League record not even Ronaldo or Messi achieved

PSG started winning the match against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, and it all came thanks to an impressive play by Kvicha Kvaratskelia, who assisted Ousmane Dembele in scoring and set a record that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did not reach.

With that assist, Kvaratskelia became the only player in UCL history to record a goal contribution in 7 consecutive knockout games. Kvicha also assisted and scored in the quarterfinals against Liverpool, scored three times against Chelsea in the round of 16, and scored in the second-leg match of the playoffs against Monaco. And of course, the goal scored in the first leg against Bayern Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo only reached 5 consecutive matches with goal contributions in the 16/17 and 17/18 seasons, including the final of the 16/17 against Juventus and including the round of 16 and quarterfinals in the 17/16. On the other hand, Messi achieved it in his 10/11 season, when he scored from the second leg of the round of 16 through the final, setting his record of 5 matches as well.

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Dembele goal

The match started with the German side pushing toward the opposite goal. But, in a moment of confusion, they found themselves behind on the scoreboard. In the 2′, Kvaratskhelia took the ball near midfield and played a first-time pass to Fabian Ruiz.

Dream start for PSG 🔥



Kvaratskhelia cuts the ball back for Dembele who blasts it past Neuer! 6-4 on aggregate now.#beINUCL #FCBPSG #UCL pic.twitter.com/BgL4xMHRFB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 6, 2026

The Spanish player, alert to the play, returned it with one touch, leaving him free on the left. The Georgian ran to the end line and delivered a cross to Dembele, who finished it first time to make it 1-0.

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Kvaratskhelia’s great season

The streak placed him in a truly select group in UEFA records and underlined how decisive he has become for PSG on the biggest stage. With 10 goals and 5 assists in 14 Champions League matches with PSG this season, his influence has been massive.

This also fit into the broader context of PSG’s strong European campaign, where Kvaratskhelia repeatedly delivered in crucial moments. His form turned him into one of the standout attackers in the Champions League this season.