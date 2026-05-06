NY Rangers drafting Gavin McKenna not off the table despite Maple Leafs holding No. 1 pick

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers may have a trick up their sleeve to enter the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes.

Along with the Vancouver Canucks, the New York Rangers were the biggest losers in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. Still, reports suggest the Broadway Blueshirts may still have a shot at landing Gavin McKenna, but it lies largely in the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As reported by Joe Fortunato on Blueshirt Banter, the Rangers may have a real shot at trading up in the 2026 NHL Draft. Not with the Maple Leafs, who won’t move an inch from their spot on the board, but with the San Jose Sharks—arguably the biggest winners of the Draft Lottery. New York could send its fifth overall pick, as well as a roster player—perhaps right-handed defenseman Braden Schneider, who fits the bill perfectly for San Jose’s needs—or more.

By moving up to No. 2, the Rangers would be knocking on the door of McKenna. Even though he is widely considered the best prospect in the 2026 class, Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg has been making noise of his own. Being taken off the board first overall is expected for McKenna, but it’s not a lock. A lot can happen before Toronto announces its pick at KeyBank Center on June 26.

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For the Rangers, trading up is virtually a must. After dropping two spots and being set to pick at No. 5, the Rangers have multiple potential options, but none as exciting (on paper) as McKenna or Stenberg. If they move up to second overall, New York is guaranteed to come away with one of them. Climbing their way to No. 2 sets up a win-win scenario for the Blueshirts.

Ivar Stenberg at 2026 IIHF World Juniors

Why Sharks could accept such a trade

Indeed, the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery—the sun is shining and birds are singing in Toronto. However, the Sharks may be even bigger winners than the Buds. Once again, chance has been on their side. San Jose jumped up nine spots to secure the No. 2 pick—its fourth straight top-five selection.

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Having drafted Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini, and Michael Misa with their first picks in the past three years, it’s no secret the Sharks boast one of the best forward groups in the league for years to come. However, San Jose lacks talent on the blue line. It could always add another elite forward prospect, but it might become a headache down the line, especially when the time comes to accommodate Celebrini, Smith, Misa, and a potential addition like McKenna or Stenberg to top-of-the-market deals.

Instead, the safest option seems to be drafting a defenseman, which this class doesn’t lack. By moving down, the Sharks could come away with the best of both worlds by acquiring a current roster player and an exciting defenseman prospect.

Why Rangers-Sharks trade may never work out

San Jose’s real concern centers around New York picking fifth. The consensus around the league suggests RHD Chase Reid will be the first blueliner off the board, and the odds of him being available at No. 5 seem low. Keaton Verhoeff may be available, but his size and concerning skating could make for a risky cocktail organizations might opt to steer clear of.

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Perhaps San Jose is better off either “reaching” for a defenseman with the second overall pick or trading down with the Vancouver Canucks or Chicago Blackhawks (No. 3 and No. 4, respectively). If the Nucks and Hawks are interested in moving up, it might leave Chris Drury and the Rangers with no choice but to pull out the personal relationship card.

Drury is close friends with Sharks GM Mike Grier, as they were roommates back in college at Boston University. Moreover, the two have a history of working together in the NHL. With Drury’s seat getting hot in the Big Apple, his good ol’ friend in the Capital of Silicon Valley could come to his rescue.

Rangers will try everything

All in all, a lot can happen in the coming weeks leading up to the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Obviously, for the Blueshirts to draft McKenna, they’d need the Maple Leafs to pass on him. It’s improbable, but not impossible. If that happens, the Rangers must give themselves a shot by being in the right place at the right time.

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Fortunately for New York, it has friends in high places. What luck hasn’t given the Rangers, they could make up for by working some magic.