Many teams have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, but only a handful of them know what is like to win the tournament without losing a single game. Here, let's take a look at all the unbeaten European champions.

The UEFA Champions League, previously known as European Cup, is the competition every team in the Old Continent wishes to win. But of course, not many clubs can take pride in boasting this trophy in their cabinet.

To win this competition it takes talent, hard work, patience, and also a bit of luck. So if securing this trophy is hard, let alone to do so without losing a single match. However, some teams have managed to do so.

In 2023, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City joined the group of unbeaten Champions League winners following a memorable campaign. Here, check out which other teams belong to that list.

All the UEFA Champions League undefeated winners

Every continental champion has left a mark in soccer history and will always be remembered for conquering Europe's most coveted prize. But some went even further by dominating the region in unbeaten fashion.

11 clubs have won the European Cup or Champions League with an undefeated record: Inter Milan, Ajax, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade, Olympique de Marseille, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. Moreover, some of them did it more than once:

Inter Milan: 1964 (7 victories and 2 draws)

Ajax: 1972 (7 wins and 2 draws) and 1995 (7 wins and 4 draws)

Nottingham Forest: 1979 (6 wins and 3 draws)

Liverpool: 1981 (6 wins and 3 draws) and 1984 (7 wins and 2 draws)

AC Milan: 1989 (5 wins and 4 draws) and 1994 (4 wins and 4 draws)

Red Star Belgrade: 1991 (5 wins and 4 draws)

Olympique de Marseille: 1993 (6 wins and 4 draws)

Manchester United: 1999 (6 wins and 7 draws) and 2008 (9 wins and 4 draws)

Barcelona: 2006 (9 wins and 4 draws)

Bayern Munich: 2020 (11 victories)

Manchester City: 2023 (9 wins and four draws)

In 2020, Bayern Munich became the first team in UEFA Champions League history to win every game on their road towards the title. Manchester City became the 11th team to win the tournament unbeaten in what has also been their first continental prize.