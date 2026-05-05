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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid face off in a crucial 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. Stay tuned for all the action with our minute-by-minute coverage!

Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesGabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

The Emirates Stadium is buzzing as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid clash in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. With a spot in the final at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on the line, both teams enter this winner-take-all showdown with everything to play for.

[Watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The first leg in Spain saw a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. In a match dominated by defensive discipline, the scoring was opened by Viktor Gyokeres, who converted a penalty in the 43rd minute. Atletico responded in the second half through Julian Alvarez, who leveled the score with a penalty of his own in the 55th minute, leaving the aggregate score dead even.

Tonight’s winner will punch their ticket to the final and wait to see who emerges from tomorrow’s second semifinal. Bayern Munich are set to host PSG at the Allianz Arena, looking to overturn a thrilling 5-4 deficit following a high-scoring first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal still undefeated

Arsenal remain firmly on the path to becoming one of the few unbeaten winners in UEFA Champions League history. So far this season, the Gunners have been dominant, boasting a record of 10 wins and 3 draws. They have a legitimate chance to become only the 12th club in the history of the competition to lift the trophy without suffering a single loss.

Atletico Madrid lineup confirmed!

Atletico's starting XI: Jan Oblak; Matteo Ruggeri, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal lineup confirmed!

Arsenal's starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Victor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Today's referees

Daniel Siebert has been appointed to officiate the clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel (GER)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn (GER)
  • Fourth official: Tobias Stieler (GER)
  • VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid will get underway at the Emirates Stadium at 3:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 UEFA Champions League! Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in their second leg of the semifinals, after a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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