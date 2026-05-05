Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg

The Emirates Stadium is buzzing as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid clash in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. With a spot in the final at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on the line, both teams enter this winner-take-all showdown with everything to play for.

[Watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The first leg in Spain saw a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. In a match dominated by defensive discipline, the scoring was opened by Viktor Gyokeres, who converted a penalty in the 43rd minute. Atletico responded in the second half through Julian Alvarez, who leveled the score with a penalty of his own in the 55th minute, leaving the aggregate score dead even.

Tonight’s winner will punch their ticket to the final and wait to see who emerges from tomorrow’s second semifinal. Bayern Munich are set to host PSG at the Allianz Arena, looking to overturn a thrilling 5-4 deficit following a high-scoring first leg at the Parc des Princes.