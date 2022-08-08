England's National Crime Agency is targeting Granit Xhaka as one of his main objectives nowadays. The Arsenal midfielder is under investigation for possible match-fixing against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Bets and sports are two concepts that nowadays can't be separated, but they can be very controversial. Now, it was turn of Granit Xhaka, Arsenal's midfielder, to be under the spotlight as he is being investigated by England's National Crime Agency due to a possible match-fixing in a game against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Arsenal is one of the most legendary teams in the Premier League, but its moment is not the best. The club is trying to get back on track and that's why they need the best players available to do so. Granit Xhaka is a key piece in Mikel Arteta's squad, but now he could be in big problems due to some off the field issues.

This controversy is not so recent, but it has awakened the interest of the authorities. The Swiss soccer player, who is 29 years-old, is part of Arsenal since 2016, but his career could have a 180 degrees turn as he will have some pressure behind him with this investigation.

Granit Xhaka is being investigated for a yellow card in a possible match-fixing back in 2021

According to Daily Mail, Granit Xhaka is under investigation by England's National Crime Agency due to a possible match-fixing in the game against Leeds United in 2021. The Arsenal midfielder was, supposedly, looking forward to getting a yellow card and some suspiciously high-stake bets were placed on him getting booked.

During that match, where Arsenal won 1-4 in Elland Road, Granit performed some typical tricks of faking several times before taking a free-kick. This exhausted the referee's patience and he had no other option rather than showing the yellow card to the Swiss midfielder.

The National Crime Agency in England is investigating this situation as more than 60,000 euros were placed on bets for Granit Xhaka getting a yellow card in the last 10 minutes of the game, a very odd bet for this match.